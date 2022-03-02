Instagram Rolls Out Auto-generated Captions for Videos

Instagram is introducing auto-generated captions for videos on the feed. According to Instagram Head, Adam Mosseri, the feature has been a long time coming, and the captions will be on by default for creators on the app.

“It’s a long time coming, but we’re excited to share a new tool that empowers those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. Videos on Instagram will now have auto-generated captions, where you have the option to turn them off or on.” Mosseri said.

Normally, creators add captions to their videos using time-consuming workarounds. The new feature will streamline the process and make Instagram more accessible to hard-of-hearing and Deaf users, as well as anyone who likes to watch videos without sound.

According to Instagram, the captions will be available in select languages during the initial rollout but will expand to more languages in the coming months. The company also says that the quality of the captions may not be perfect for now, but will improve with time.

The captions could help more users stay on the app longer as they will have the flexibility of watching videos without sound. Auto-generated captions are already available on TikTok.

