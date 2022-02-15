Instagram Responses on Stories Will No Longer Be Sent to DMs

Instagram has developed a new feature called Private Story Likes that will let you like an Insta story without sending them a Direct Message. Normally, when anyone likes or replies to your stories, it appears on the DM. However, the new feature will allow users to receive the responses without them filling up the DM.

“As you go through Stories, between send message and that little paper airplane, there will be a heart icon,” Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced.

“And if you tap on it, it’ll send the author of that story a like, and that like will show up in the viewer sheet, not in your DM thread with them.”

The Meta-owned company will not feature like counts on the stories, a difference from the posts on the feed. In the past, the company has toyed with hiding the number of likes ion posts. Last year, it however announced that it was leaving them on by default, giving users the option to hide the like counts based on their preferences.

Users will be able to see who has liked or responded to their stories, but the total number of views will not be available.

“The idea here is make sure that people can express more support for each other, but also to clean up DMs a little bit,” Mosseri said.

