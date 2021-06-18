Instagram Reels to Feature Ads Starting Today

Instagram Reels will start running ads from today. They will be rolled out globally and will apply in between the Reels, looping up to 30 seconds long. Something almost similar to YouTube’s video ads.

The ads will appear just like the Reels, but will have a ‘sponsored’ tag just below the name of the advertiser’s account.

Instagram started testing ads on Reels in April this year in Australia, Brazil and India. The Tiktok competitor feature was launched in August 2020 and although quite a number of users have taken to it, it is still not hugely popular. Facebook has however made strides to keep enhancing it, with the arrival of ads quite earlier than expected.

Instagram announced earlier this year that it would be exploring various income-generating ideas on the app to allow content creators to earn more from their posts.

Reels ads will be rolled out globally today, including in Kenya.

On the other hand, TikTok has experienced such huge success since launching ads. Bloomberg recently reported that the company could start charging up to $2 million for a full-day takeover.

