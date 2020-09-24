Instagram Reels Makes It Easier For Users To Edit Videos

Instagram is unveiling a bunch of new updates to its latest invention, Instagram Reels. Among the updates are longer slots for the videos, increasing to 30 seconds from 15.

Reels main competitor, TikTok, allows users to record up to one-minute length videos. Instagram will also extend the Reels timer from three seconds to ten seconds and allow users to trim and delete clips in an attempt to make the editing process easier.

Instagram is yet to release any statistics on the use of Reels so far. It has been barely two months and maybe they are still observing and tweaking the feature to attract more users. It is quite evident, however, that the company is deeply invested in it as it said during the launch, that they are “going big” with entertainment.

Read: Instagram Launches Reels, Its TikTok Version, In Over 50 Countries

“It’s our hope that with this format we have a new chapter of entertainment on Instagram.” the company’s product director, Robby Stein said at the time.

“We continue to improve Reels based on people’s feedback, and these updates make it easier to create and edit,” Product director on Reels, Tessa Lyons-Laing, said. “While it’s still early, we’re seeing a lot of entertaining, creative content.”

It is expected that users will continue seeing improvement on the feature and hopefully get more people to post some new content. Users have reported the lack of originality with most of the videos on Reels already available on TikTok.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu