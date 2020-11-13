Instagram Redesigns Homepage to Include Reels and Shop Tabs

If you have been on Instagram today, you have probably noticed the homepage redesign making Reels and shops easily accessible. The social media platform has now added dedicated tabs for Reels and shopping at the homepage.

The homepage navigation tabs at the bottom of the screen now feature the tab with the home page button first, next to it is the search button, followed by Reels and shop buttons next to it, your activity in the form of a heart button is next and your profile icon comes last.

The Reels button will make it easier for people to discover short, fun videos from users across the world over. Instagram also says the shop button will help consumers easily discover products and brands that they love.

Since the launch of Reels in August, Instagram has been working on the navigation bars trying to make the TikTok clone more prominent.

Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, said that they will be bringing ads to Reels, similar to how its done on the explore page. He announced the new changes on Twitter, adding that more people are now shopping online.

Today we're bringing some changes to Instagram – a Reels tab and a Shop tab. The Reels tab makes it easier to discover short, fun videos from creators around the world. The Shop tab gives you a better way to connect with brands and products you love.https://t.co/qAWSsPruq5 — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 12, 2020

