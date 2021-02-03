Instagram “Recently Deleted” Feature to Give Users 30 Day Window To Restore or Delete Content Permanently

Instagram is rolling out a feature to give users a 30-day window before permanently deleting posts. The “recently deleted” feature will allow users to restore deleted photos, videos, Reels, Stories and IGTV videos on their pages.

The feature is designed to help users who are victims of hacking, especially if the hackers start deleting content. To restore or delete content permanently from your page, you will now need to confirm ownership by text or email.

Deleted content will be held in a folder for 30 days, after which they will be permanently deleted automatically. Deleted stories will stay in the folder for 24 hours before they get permanently deleted. To access the folder, go to Settings click on Accounts and then navigate to Recently Deleted.

Instagram already allows users to archive their content so that they remain undelete but not publicly available. This allows users to keep their content even if they initially thought of deleting them. Instagram benefits more when it has more content from users as it allows them to have more data. That aside, the feature will come in handy for users who are able to recover their accounts after a hacking incident.

