Instagram New QR Codes Now Allow You To Access Profiles Using Any Camera App

Instagram has introduced QR codes on the app. Users can now generate their own QR codes which can be scanned by any third party supporting camera apps. The product was first launched in Japan last year and is now available globally.

QR codes are designed to allow businesses share or print them out to allow customers scan and access their Instagram accounts easily. People can then view their posts, opening and closing hours, buy items and also follow the account.

To generate your QR code, go to your profile settings, click on ‘QR Code’ from the drop-down menu. You can then save or share the image using the share icon on the top right-hand side of the page.

Previously, Instagram had an almost similar system called ‘nametags’.These were internal QR-like codes that could be scanned using the Instagram camera only. The new QR codes can be used externally with various cameras.

Read: Instagram Introduces Feature For Personal Fundraising

Other Social media apps also have QR- like systems including Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and Spotify. Twitter is the only other platform that supports actual QR codes. With the pandemic, Instagram has adopted actual and more open QR codes allowing businesses to communicate virtually to their customers. Some restaurants have uploaded their menus online and simply supply their QR codes to sit-in customers who can then access the menus virtually.

Nametags might have served a similar purpose but QR codes now make it easier for people to scan without having to launch their Instagram cameras to access information.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu