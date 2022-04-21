Instagram to Give More Prominence to Original Content Creators

Instagram is working on a few changes that will ensure content creators are recognized for their work. According to Instagram Head Adam Mosseri, the updates are meant to “make sure that credit is going to those who deserve it.”

The first change is through product tags. The feature which was recently rolled out allows users to tag products in the post. Creators can assign themselves a category such as ‘photographer’ ‘make-up artist’ and so on, and that category will appear every time they are tagged in a post. In addition to this, the Meta-owned app will also heavily promote original content on the platform.

“If you create something from scratch, you should get more credit than if you are re-sharing something that you found from someone else. We’re going to try and do more to try and value original content more, particularly compared to reposted content.” Mosseri said in a video explaining the new features.

Read: Microsoft Adds Watermark Warning for Users Installing Windows 11 OS on Unsupported Hardware

📣 New Features 📣 We’ve added new ways to tag and improved ranking: – Product Tags

– Enhanced Tags

– Ranking for originality Creators are so important to the future of Instagram, and we want to make sure that they are successful and get all the credit they deserve. pic.twitter.com/PP7Qa10oJr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) April 20, 2022

Meta has stated that it envisions Facebook and Instagram as creator-focused platforms rather than tools for individuals to interact with their friends in the future. As a result, both platforms have invested in shopping capabilities, ways for producers to create audiences, and a variety of other features in the hopes of luring creators away from TikTok and YouTube and toward Instagram and Facebook.

Read also: Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Most Followed Person on Instagram with More than 400 million Followers

The change is likely to be a significant problem for aggregator accounts, which are often accused of stealing content and credit from authors despite being immensely popular sources of memes and trends.

“As we lean more into recommendations it’s becoming increasingly important that we don’t overvalue aggregators,” Mosseri tweeted, “as that would be bad for creators, and therefore bad for Instagram long term.”

Although Meta’s platforms have the most audiences, new memes and trends are often developed on TikTok, Twitter, and other networks. Instagram and Facebook will have to figure out a way to turn this around if they want to be effective creator platforms.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...