Instagram Testing New Private Likes Feature for Stories

Instagram is testing a new feature that will see users get private likes on their stories. The likes will be only visible to the person who has posted the story and the company says there are no plans to make them public.

“We’re always working on ways to help people connect with those they care about,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch. “We’re now testing Story Likes, a way for people to react to stories that only the story author can see.”

A number of users on the Met-owned platform have already confirmed seeing the feature with a notice alerting them that they may start receiving likes on their stories as part of a test.

Instagram already allows the audience to react to stories using emoji. The reactions can only be viewed by the stories author, just like the new likes feature.

Last year, Instagram introduced an option allowing users to hide their public likes count in a bid to protect users from the pressure that comes with trying to get measure popularity and influence by the number of likes on posts.

The new likes feature will also help more users interact with posts, like the new “add yours” feature that allows users to create public threads on stories.

