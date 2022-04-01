Instagram Rolls out New Messaging Features Including Ability to Share Music

Instagram is rolling out additional direct message options, including the ability to reply to a DM from your feed without having to go to your inbox. The new sharing options will also allow users to send music previews and conduct polls from their group chats.

According to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, the photo sharing app intends to focus on its messaging function this year.

“Messaging is one of the primary ways that people — actually it is the primary way people connect online at this point,” Mosseri said.

“Instagram needs to embrace the fact that messaging is that primary form of communication.”

The company has partnered with Apple and Amazon music streaming services to enable users send song previews through the DMs. The feature will allow users to send short 30-second clips.

Read also: Investigations Launched to Determine Effects of TikTok Usage on Younger Users

A new menu can also be accessed by long-pressing the share button from the main Instagram feed allowing you to rapidly reshare a post to four of your closest friends.

Instagram is also bringing some features that are similar to what is offered on Facebook Messenger. The platform will add a row of profile pictures at the top of the inbox to highlight which of your contacts are currently online. In addition, users will also be able to quietly send a message without generating notifications for contacts using a new @silent command.

Some of the features have already been rolled out globally, including in Kenya. For instance, to send a message without a notification, simply go to the DM and start typing a message beginning with ‘@silent’ to your contact. The music sharing feature is expected to be rolled out from today

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...