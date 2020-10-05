Instagram Introduces Shop Button on IGTV

Instagram has announced that it will activate the shop button on IGTV for all its users worldwide. The company also said that it will start testing the shopping function in its 2 month old feature, Reels.

Instagram announced in July that it was creating a shop page that is dedicated to shopping within the app. The new feature enables viewers to tap through an IGTV video and purchase the items they lik and check out on Instagram or on the seller’s website.

Most marketing pages on Instagram list catalogues of their products on their videos or stories but to shop, the app redirect clients to external e-commerce websites where they can place their orders and checkout. In other instances, clients have to call, place their orders and complete the transaction offline.

Many influencers also post or talk about products on their videos but redirect users to the brand’s pages if they want to get the product. The new feature will now allow you to purchase a product right where it is being advertised.

The shop button on IGTV will now make it easier for businesses to advertise their products and make sales immediately.

The app is also including a checkout feature on Instagram and Facebook shops for shoppers in the US. Checkout allows clients to complete the transaction without leaving the app. It also remembers your payment information and delivery/collection details.

Last week, the company unveiled its new cross messaging feature. This enables users to send messages from Instagram to Facebook messenger and vice versa. The company is also working on integrating Whatsapp messages into the feature.

