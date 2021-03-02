Instagram Live Rooms Now Allow Up to Four Users to Go Live At Once

Instagram is launching Live Rooms, a new feature allowing up to four people to go live at once. Until recently, the platform’s live feature has only been able to accommodate a maximum of two people.

Instagram said in its blog that it hopes the launch of the new Live feature would encourage more people to start a “talk show or a podcast, host a jam session or collaborate with other creators.”

The feature is also bound to attract a bigger audience as everybody following any of the four participants will be able to join in. Depending on their settings, they will be able to get an alert when their contacts go live. Just like the normal live feature, blocked users will not have access.

The feature is somewhat a development from the new invite-only social media app, Clubhouse. The platform allows up to 10 people to speak in a live room. The rooms can accommodate up to 8,000 people before they are full. Facebook is said to be developing a Clubhouse competitor, but the new Live rooms will give users a feel of the invite-only app.

The major difference between Live rooms and Clubhouse is, of course, the video and audio. With live rooms, the audience can see users on the Live. This comes with a bit of pressure for users to look good unlike for audio-only users.

