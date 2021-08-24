Instagram to Roll Out Stickers In Place of Swipe-up Option for External Links by August 30

Instagram has started sending out notifications to users, alerting them of plans to retire the swipe up feature to external links by August 30.

The company is planning to introduce linking stickers in place of the current swipe up. Users will then be able to tap on the stickers to navigate to external links.

Normally, only users who have 10,000 followers or more are able to post swipe-up links to their stories. Two months ago, the Facebook-owned app started testing the linking sticker that will require users to tap instead of swiping up.

Read: Instagram Testing Feature to Allow All Users Share Links on Stories

At the time, reports indicated that anyone, including users with fewer followers, would be able to post the links. However, Instagram now says that users who already had the swipe-up privileges would get the feature first, as the company evaluates the possibility of wnablingnit for all users.

Followers will also reply to the story with a linking sticker. Currently, stories that have the swipe-up link function can not be replied to.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...