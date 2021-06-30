Instagram Testing Feature to Allow All Users Share Links on Stories

Instagram has started testing a feature to allow all users to share links on their stories. Normally, only users who have 10,000 followers or more are able to post swipe-up links to their stories. Reports are now indicating that Instagram is introducing a linking sticker that will require users to tap instead of swiping up. Anyone will be able to post the links, and your followers can reply to the story with a link sticker. Currently, stories that have the swipe-up link function can not be replied to.

A report from The Verge indicates that the test is being done with just a handful of users as Instagram is interested in seeing how users take advantage of the links. The social network’s Head of Products Vishal Shah said they would be monitoring the feature for misinformation and spam.

Shah said that stickers fit more with how people use the app and whether the feature is eventually activated for all users or for users who already have linking privileges, they will no doubt go with the stickers.

"That is the sort of future system we would like to get to," he says. "And that's what we hope to roll out if we're able to make this work." He also clarified that the links would be limited to stories and that there were no plans to bring them on the primary feed or comment section. Links will definitely draw more users into using Instagram stories more, especially if all users can post them. Currently, Bloggers, activists, fundraisers, and other people who often call people to action cannot post their links unless they have 10,000 or more followers. If the test is successful, Instagram could roll it out in the near future.