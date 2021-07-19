Instagram Introduces Security Checks for Previously Compromised Accounts

If your account was previously hacked or compromised, Instagram is introducing a new security check to help secure your account better. When you log in to your previously hacked account, you will see a prompt to go through a few security steps. This includes confirming accounts that share login information, connected accounts such as Facebook, reviewing your login activity, and updating your recovery information.

Instagram has also introduced two-factor authentication through Whatsapp, in addition to the phone number. The company also reminds users that it sends any messages to users through emails.

This comes after many users have been tricked into sharing their credentials with accounts purporting to be Instagram in their DMs.

The security check comes at a time when the platform has been prompting many users to reset their passwords. Many users, including Kenyans with many followers, have had their accounts hacked. Most recently, Nameless, the singer had his account compromised, although he was able to recover it. Low-cost Carrier JamboJet, also lost their account to hackers who were out to scam users.

