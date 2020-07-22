Instagram Introduces Feature For Personal Fundraising

Instagram is testing a feature to allow you raise money for personal causes.

The feature is launching today in the UK, US and Ireland as an initial test on Android. This will also be followed by a test for iPhone users.

This will not be a first for the company as Facebook users already have a personal fundraising feature.

To create a personal fundraiser on Instagram, click to edit your profile, tap “add fundraiser” and then select “raise money”. You will see many fundraising categories to choose from, and then add details, select a photo to use and enter payment information. All fundraisers will be submitted to Instagram for review before they go live.

Fundraisers will typically last 30 days after it goes live, although you will have the option to extend it for as long as you want. You have to be 18 years and older to run a fundraiser, and donors can opt for anonymity to the public, but the fundraisers will be able to see their username, profile name and amount donated.

The company says that people have raised more than $ 65 million for Covid-19 and racial justice globally on Instagram and Facebook since January this year.

Early this year, Instagram rolled out live fundraisers for Instagram live and it created a donation sticker in 2019 for Non-Profits to fundraise in their Stories. The features have become so popular that introducing a personal fundraiser tool seems only logical.

Once the test period is over, it is likely that the feature will be rolled out globally.

