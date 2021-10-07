Instagram Combines IGTV and Newsfeed Videos to New Format Dubbed Instagram Videos

Instagram is going ahead with its plans to prioritize video by combining IGTV and videos on the News feed to form Instagram videos.

News feed videos are normally set to one minute long, with longer videos being supported by IGTV. However, the new format means that users can now make up to 60 minute videos without IGTV.

The videos will be located on a new ‘videos’ tab on users’ profiles.

When the videos appear on the News feed, viewers can tap anywhere on the video to enter a full screen viewing mode. After watching, they can scroll for more videos, or tap back to return to the timeline.

Instagram reportedly made the changes after IGTV proved unpopular with the majority of users. Out of more than a billion users on the Facebook-owned app, only 18 million had downloaded the standalone IGTV app. Instagram is however not getting rid of it, but simply rebranding it to Instagram Videos, and making it the primary format for video content on the app.

Reels will however not be affected by the changes. The short video making TikTok clone will continue working as usual. Users scrolling through Instagram videos will only load video content, while those scrolling through Reels will also load Reels content, with no mix-up of the two.

The feature has been rolled out for all users globally.

