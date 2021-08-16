Instagram Rolls out Feature to Limit Comments for Viral Posts

When an Instagram post goes viral, the user often experiences an influx of comments and direct messages requests.

To cope with this, most people choose to disable comments to avoid getting unwanted comments from people they do not know.

Instagram has now come up with a new way to help users restrict abusive comments and messages during such times.

The new “limits” feature will hide comme as and messages from people who do not follow, or just started following the subject user. The feature is opt in, meaning you have to switch it on to allow the app restrict such followers.

Instagram said the feature is designed to restrict users who simply pile on the moment with unwelcome comments. The development follows the online racist abuse during the Euro 2020 finals.

"Creators and public figures sometimes experience sudden spikes of comments and DM [direct-message] requests from people they don't know," Instagram announced. "In many cases, this is an outpouring of support – like if they go viral after winning an Olympic medal. "But sometimes, it can also mean an influx of unwanted comments or messages." Now, instead of disabling all comments, users can simply switch on the option to mute people hopping on the moment. The Facebook-owned app also said it is rolling out its hidden words system globally. The company has collected a number of block list words, hashtags and emojis to filter out negative messages. Users can also customize their own block lists. Instagram warns users that their accounts could be deleted for repeatedly posting offensive comments.