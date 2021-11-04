Instagram Enables Twitter Card Preview for Content Posted on Twitter

Instagram posts will now appear as Twitter cards on the platform. This means that if a user on Twitter shares an instagram link, a preview of the post will be shown in the tweet. Normally, Instagram links on Twitter appear as a URL. Twitter users then have to click on the URL to view the contents of the post.

The Twitter cards were available until 2012 when Instagram founder Kevin Systrom said that Instagram wanted more control of its content and would only allow users to view posts on Instagram.

As an alternative, Twitter users resorted to using third party apps when posting their Instagram content on the platform.

Instagram announced the return of the Twitter cards via a post on its twitter handle.

“They said it would never happen… Twitter Card previews start rolling out TODAY. Now, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter a preview of that post will appear.”

They said it would never happen… Twitter Card previews start rolling out TODAY. 👀 Now, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter a preview of that post will appear. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XSZRx9dzd1 — Instagram (@instagram) November 3, 2021

Twitter also shared the same news, letting users know that their Instagram posts will now be shown on a Twitter card.

“If you want to share your latest Instagram post on the Twitter timeline too, you’re in luck: now when you share a link to an IG post in a Tweet, it’ll show up as a card with a preview of the photo. Rolling out on Android, iOS, and web.”

If you want to share your latest Instagram post on the Twitter timeline too, you’re in luck: now when you share a link to an IG post in a Tweet, it’ll show up as a card with a preview of the photo. Rolling out on Android, iOS, and web. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 3, 2021

The feature will help make cross-posting easier for users.

