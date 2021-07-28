Instagram Doubles Reels Time Limit to One Minute

Instagram has doubled the time limit for Reels from 30 seconds to one minute long. Instagram initially debuted Reels with a 15- second limit and doubled it to 30 seconds within a month. One year later, the company has updated the limit to a minute long.

The update comes just after TikTok also increased its time limits, allowing creators longer periods for cooking, story-telling and more. Reels launched last year after TikTok’s runaway success especially during the pandemic. The short-video making feature is built within Instagram, allowing users a similar experience to using TikTok. without leaving the app.

Read: Instagram Reels to Feature Ads Starting Today

TikTok recently announced that it had increased its video time limits to three, giving users a chance to create even longer videos. This will come in handy as the company rolls out its Resume-making function, allowing recruiters and job seekers to discover one another on the app.

Users can expect more of Reels updates in the coming months as TikTok maintains the lead in the addition of more features.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu