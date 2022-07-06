Instagram DM, Facebook Messenger Down for a Section of Users

Instagram and Facebook users around the globe have reported multiple challenges sending messages through the apps. The app allows users to send messages across the two Meta-owned apps on Messenger, although they can still be sent independently.

According to outage monitor, Down detector, Instagram users are facing challenges whereby their messages are disappearing after they hit the send button. Some people have complained that they cannot view their messages, while others have said they are not able to reply.

Read: Instagram Responses on Stories Will No Longer Be Sent to DMs

There has been a spike in Instagram down reports since July 5 and the issues seem to have persisted to date. The reports started streaming in around the same time users started reporting issues with Facebook Messenger. Instagram users also reported issues with the Feed recently, along with an problem that made stories appear twice while scrolling through.

The issue is mostly affecting app users, and a small section of website users.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...