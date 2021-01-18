Instagram Likely to Give Users The Option of Unhiding the Number of Likes on a Post

It seems like Instagram will soon give users the option of making the number of likes on their posts visible. The company will make the feature customizable on the user settings. The update was revealed by developer Alessandro Paluzzi via a tweet.

Instagram started testing the option to remove count likes after an announcement at the Facebook’s annual developer conference. The move came about following allegations of societal pressure on users based on the number of likes their posts garnered. As a result, the app tested the option of making the number of likes invisible, and rolled it out globally in November, 2019.

The feature only allowed the owner of the post to view how many likes their post had. The move was intended to make users post more authentic images as opposed to posting for the sake of garnering likes.

Read: Instagram Introduces Feature For Personal Fundraising

You can hide the like count directly during post creation by going to the "Advanced settings" section 👀 pic.twitter.com/SUExGWNaDB — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 14, 2021

This means that very soon, you might start seeing posts with the number of likes visible.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu