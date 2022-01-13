Instagram Could Soon Allow Users to Rearrange Photos on their Profile Grid

Instagram is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to edit their profile grid and personalize posts on their feed to their aesthetic preference.

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi spotted the feature which he says will allow users to rearrange posts in any order they like. Instead of deleting or archiving a post that no longer fits your feed’s style, you might just rearrange it.

Brands, business accounts, and personal bloggers may find this new tool very useful. According to Paluzzi, the functionality will be available in a section named “Profile information,” When you choose “Edit Grid,” Instagram displays your feed with the message “Drag and drop to reorganize.”

Simply choose where you want each photo or video to be inserted for a more organized profile feed.

The new feed differs from those announced by Instagram last week.

According to Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, the business will roll out three alternative home screen options, two of which will allow you to browse posts in chronological order.

Home is the experience users currently enjoy. The app displays content based on how it gauges your level of interest. Favourites gives users access to content from a list of accounts from which you don’t want to miss anything. Mosseri claims he utilizes this stream to keep up with what his family, favorite authors, and a few of his closest friends are up to. Another feed, Following, allows users to view posts from all of your followers in chronological order, just as on the old Instagram.

Like this: Like Loading...