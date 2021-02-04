Instagram Confirms Stories Vertical Feed in Development

Instagram is reportedly working on a new way for users to scroll through Stories. The company seems to have borrowed yet another feature from TikTok as it works on introducing vertical swipes up and down stories.

Instagram’s feature, Reels, that is closely related with TikTok, already uses the concept. According to Tech Crunch, Instagram confirmed that the stories feed is not currently in testing, but code for the change is already in development.

#Instagram is working on Vertical Stories 👀

Swipe up and down to browse stories. pic.twitter.com/LDJje8l137 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 2, 2021

Read: Instagram Testing Full Screen, Scrollable Stories

Instagram already operates most of its features vertically, including Reels. The only exception is IGTV which upon clicking on it from your feed, navigate from one to the next horizontally.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri said in an interview that 2020 was about “placing a bunch of bets,” while 2021 is about “delivering on those commitments and simplifying the experience.” This could mean that after introducing a bunch of new features last year, the company will be doing more to fine-tune them for better user-experience this year.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu