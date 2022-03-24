Instagram Rolls Out Chronological Display Feed

Instagram will now display its main feed using two new modes, “Following’ and ‘Favourites’. The company says the two modes will give users more choice and control over what they see on the app without subjecting them to suggested posts, algorithmic sorting or who and what the app thinks you like.

The feeds have been in testing for a while but the photo-sharing app is now releasing them globally. To access either of the feeds, click on the Instagram logo at the top left corners of the home tab and select either ‘Favorites’ or ‘Following’ to view a feed.

The following feed shows the latest posts from accounts that you follow in the exact chronological order that they were posted.

The favourite feed will display posts from up to 50 starred accounts. This means users can now select up to 50 users and add them to their favourites by starring them. Content from these accounts will displayed on a separate ‘Favourites’ feed starting with the most recent.

According to Instagram spokesperson Seine Kim, “your Favorites list is private to you and will not be visible to anyone else,”

“Over time, we’re going to add more recommendations to your feed based on your interests.” Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a Press Release regarding the new display modes.

