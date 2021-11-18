Instagram Will Now Allow you to Shake your Phone to Report a Problem

Next time your Instagram app is acting up, just give it a shake and you could be able to report the problem quickly.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri has announced on Twitter that the company would now allow users to make a ‘rage shake’ to allow users report an issue. If you are on Instagram and you experience a problem, you can shake the phone, and the pop-up message will appear on the screen asking “Did something go wrong?” with a space for you to type in the issue.

According To Mosseri, this will help the Meta-owned app prioritize issues and bug fixes on the platform.

“You can explain exactly what happened, how you ended up in that place, and all of the emotions and feels that you’ve got going on, and we’ll have someone take a look at it,” he said.

Mosseri also announced the introduction of a ‘finally features which allows users to delete a single photo from a carousel. According to the Instaagram boss, users were previously forced to delete the whole post when they wanted to delete a single photo from the carousel.

“You can now go and pick one that you don’t like if maybe you’re not that into it anymore,” he explained.

To delete a photo from your carousel, click on the three dots at the top right, click on edit and then swipe to the photo you want to delete. Go ahead and delete it by tapping on the delete icon at the top left corner of the photo.

