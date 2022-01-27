Instagram Adds a Scheduled Live-streams Banner on Users Profiles

Instagram is rolling out a feature that will allow users to alert followers about upcoming live-streams. Creators will now be able to add a profile banner displaying the upcoming live-streams. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed. Once the banner is up, followers will be able to click on it to subscribe to the scheduled live-streams.

Users will be able to schedule more than one live-stream session, with the display appearing as a side-scrolling list to allow followers to subscribe to the session they are interested in.

Read: Instagram Combines IGTV and Newsfeed Videos to New Format Dubbed Instagram Videos

The new feature will help creators alert more users about their upcoming streams as it will be displayed to followers and any other person who has access to the user’s profile. Previously, users had to post about upcoming live streams on their profiles or stories, and it was up to the interested followers to remember to come back and join the live. The new feature organizes the lives better, as it also sends out a reminder to followers when the live stream commences.

Livestreams are a popular feature on the app, as creators use it to engage with followers directly. Currently, a user can add up to three other users on their live-stream and access functions such as muting and turning off videos.

