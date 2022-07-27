Instagram Addresses Recent Changes Amid Backlash from Users

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has addressed claims that the app is becoming more Tiktok-like, saying the current changes are actually on test mode. Through a video shared on social media, Mosseri said the changes happened after a majority of users showed a preference for videos.

Several Instagram celebrities including the Kardashian sisters recently criticized the evolvement of the app, saying it had become more like TikTok. Users are advocating that Meta “make Instagram Instagram again” to allow them share photos and view content from their actual friends on the feed.

In the video, Mosseri said that they are aware of people’s sentiments regarding the recent changes on the app. He said that the app would definitely keep supporting photos, but that it would become more video-focused as the audience has shown a preference for it.

Read:Instagram testing Full-Screen Mode to Compete with TikTok

👋🏼 There’s a lot happening on Instagram right now. I wanted to address a few things we’re working on to make Instagram a better experience. Please let me know what you think 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/x1If5qrCyS — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 26, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“If you don’t want to make videos, it’s better not to. What I want is an Instagram that is about photos who prefer photos, and is about video for those who prefer that format,” Mosseri tweeted.

He also said the current full-screen mode was just a test that is yet to be perfected.

Read: Meta Rolls Out New Ways for Creators to Monetize on Facebook, Instagram

Mosseri also said the recommendations for content appearing on the screen was meant to help people discover new content on the app. Currently, videos which are now all Reels on Instagram, are broadcast to a wider audience. Mosseri said this helps creators reach more people, and that one can snooze the recommendations for up to one month.

Several users complained that the app was not taking into account the response or actual needs from users.

“Believe it or not we try. We spend a ton of time trying to understand what people prefer based on how to use Instagram and what they say about the app. Things can get tricky when those two are in tension.” Mosseri said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...