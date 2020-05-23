Inside President Uhuru’s Sh53.7 Billion 8-Point Stimulus package

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday unveiled an 8-point stimulus package meant to jump start the economy even as the country grapples with COVID-19.

He allocated Sh53.7 billion to rebuilding infrastructure, education, health, tourism and business sectors.

The first element was infrastructure where the head of state set aside Sh5 billion for the rebuilding of access roads and foot bridges damaged by floods.

Sh6.5 billion was allocated to the Education Ministry for hiring of 10,000 teachers and 1000 ICT interns to support digital learning and acquisition of 250,000 locally fabricated desks.

Next was the allocation of Sh10 billion which will be used to speed up the payment of outstanding VAT refunds and other pending payments.

Further, Sh3 billion will be used as seed capital for SMEs credit guarantee.

Uhuru also said that some Sh1.7 billion will go into the expansion of bed capacity in public hospitals. He also noted that 5,000 health care workers with diploma and certificate level will be hired.

The government, he said, has set aside Sh3 billion for the supply of farm inputs through e-vouchers. An additional Sh1.5 billion will be used to assist horticultural farmers access international markets.

The president also cushioned players in the hotel industry who will now access Sh2 billion in soft loans.

He also allocated Sh1 billion for engaging 5,500 community scouts while a further Sh1 billion will be used for 160 community conservancies.

Again, in order to mitigate the impact of deforestation and climate change, and to enhance the provision of water facilities, the head of state set aside Sh1 billion for floods control measures.

Some Sh850 million will be used for rehabilitation of wells, water pans and underground tanks.

The Greening Kenya campaign will receive Sh540 million, and to support the manufacturing industry, Uhuru said Sh600 million will be used to purchase locally assembled vehicles.

While Kenya’s virus cases soar, the president hinted at lifting the dusk till dawn curfew and partial lockdowns in various counties.

Coronavirus cases are expected to peak in the months of August and September.

Confirmed case of COVID19 currently stand at 1,192.

