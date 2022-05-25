Inside The Lives Of Mirema Shooting Victim Samuel Mugota’s Wives

It is evident that Samuel Mugota, the victim of the brutal shooting in Mirema Drive lived a secretive life.

Samuel Mugota was shot six times in the chest by a man who the police now say was well known to him. His killer shot him and then fled in a white Toyota Premio parked on the other side of the road.

As of yesterday, Dennis Karani was arraigned as the main mastermind behind the shooting. The authorities revealed that Karani was the driver of the gateway vehicle as they intensify investigations to identify the shooter captured on camera.

When the story of Mugota’s shooting made the airwaves, it was revealed that Mugota had two wives, one Winnie Wambui who claimed to have lived with the deceased for 16 years, and another, Ruth Kamene who was identified as the legitimate wife by the family.

Wambui said that her husband was a former police officer who later started an electronics business although the police insisted that Mugota was never in the service.

Wambui who resides along Kenyatta Road in Kiambu and shared three children with the deceased, also stated that every time she sought to find out what he did for a living, they got into a heated exchange.

New details now emerging have unearthed Mugota’s two other wives, bringing the count to 4. One Anne Wanja aged 32, a resident in Kahawa Wendani and Salome Wairimu, aged 28 who resides in Githurai 45.

According to Wairimu, she met the deceased this year in March and they fell in love. Mugota apparently claimed he was working at the Ministry of Livestock in Nairobi.

Wairimu further described Mugota as a committed family man as he paid her rent for the whole year and consistently sent upkeep money.

On the other hand, Wanja told officers that she met Mugota at an entertainment joint two years ago and they started living together.

Mugota is said to have told Wanja that he was unmarried and dealt in the motor vehicle business. The deceased quickly took over Wanja’s responsibilities, paid her rent and school fees for her child.

However, Wanja revealed that there were tough times in their relationship as any attempts she made to ask Mugota to formalize their union were labeled nagging.

The wives further recounted that their ‘estranged husband’ was very secretive and had laid down tough rules that they followed.

Notably, he never drank nor smoked and never allowed any of his wives to send him messages or call once he left the house.

Apparently, he operated by the rule that when he needed someone, he would be the one to call.

“From the word go, he set the rules that I should never call him when he was away from home. He used to say: ‘When I need you, I’ll call you,” Wairimu told the police as quoted by Standard.

Detectives had revealed that Mugota had 7 wives at the time of his demise. However, so far only four have come forward.

The suspected driver of the gateway car used in the shooting incident was yesterday arraigned with the court allowing detectives to hold him for 14 more days as investigations into the same continue.

