Inside Plot To Kick Out Jubilee Deputy SG Caleb Kositany

Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany a fortnight ago cited frustrations from his party adding that his little ideas were not listened to or recognized.

The Soy MP further indicated that he wouldn’t be shocked if there is a plot to oust him since it was just a matter of time before the same would be put into action.

“I am waiting for the day that I will be relieved off my duties as Deputy Sec-Gen, could it be today, could it be tomorrow? That will no longer be news, it will not shock me at all. My conscious cannot allow me to continue serving in a party where even my little idea is not recognised or is not listened to,” Kositany said during an interview with a local media.

Kahawa Tungu has learnt that Kositany is likely to be ousted from his Deputy SG post in the next National Executive Council (NEC) meeting over gross misconduct and insubordination.

Read: My Little Ideas Are Not Listened To Nor Recognized – Jubilee Deputy SG Caleb Kositany

According to Jubilee Party Vice Chair David Murathe, Kositany’s ouster had already been planned and was supposed to be effected during a NEC meeting chaired by party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta. This was before the President’s calendar disrupted the plan.

This comes just days after Kositany called upon the Auditor General to peruse through the party’s books. The MP claimed that massive corruption had taken root at the party’s Pangani Headquarters.

Apparently, Sh7 million was reportedly spent on tea and snacks monthly, a scheme that Kositany said was being used by the corrupt to siphon party funds.

Read Also: Storm Looming As Jubilee Deputy SG Kositany Asks Parties Registrar To Disregard Uhuru-Gideon Pact

Dismissing the claims, Murathe linked Kositany’s outbursts to his impending ouster adding that they were false allegations to make the latter look like a whistleblower which was not the case.

“Caleb knows that he will be kicked out of the party in the next NEC meeting for gross misconduct and insubordination. He’s looking for an excuse. In fact, the NEC meeting was already supposed to have taken place but changes to the President’s schedule meant we had to postpone it. It will happen very soon,” Murathe spoke to a local blog.

So far, 16 Jubilee party members have been expelled from different parliamentary committees and their expulsion further approved by the Speaker Justin Muturi.

Those expelled were:

Kimani Ichung’wah -Budget and Appropriations Gladys Shollei – Delegated Legislation, William Cheptumo – Justice and Legal Affairs, Victor Munyaka – Sports, Culture and Tourism, John Waluke – Administration and National Security, Fred Kapondi – Constitutional Implementation Oversight Robert Pukose, Energy – Energy Joyce Koech – Labour and Social Welfare, Khatib Mwashetani – Lands, Catherine Waruguru – Members’ Services & Facilities, James Ekomwa -National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities, Liza Chelule – Broadcasting and Library, Cornelly Serem – Trade Moses Kuria -Transport Alice Wahome -Justice and Legal Affairs Ali Haji Adan – Agriculture and Livestock

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu