Inside Karen Nyamu’s Private Baby Shower (Photos)

Heavily pregnant Karen Nyamu is weeks shy of delivering her second child with Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki.

The aspiring politician recently held her baby shower that was only attended by close friends and family. The event was held at the Node Hotel in Westlands and attended by less than 20 people.

In photos seen by Kahawa Tungu, the theme for the event was yellow, white and gold, although the soon-to-be mother of three wore a flowery Kitenge with green and white colors.

Notably, Samidoh was not in attendance.

Karen and the Mumbi hitmaker share another child, a son named Samidoh Muchoki junior who recently turned one year in November.

Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu is also yet to deliver their third child with the singer in a few days. She held her baby shower last week with the pink, white and gold theme.

Last week, Nyamu threw the internet into a frenzy after she was captured getting cozy with a mysterious man.







In photos shared on social media, Nyamu was kissing Umoja 1 MCA Mugambi Macharia aka Ronaldo during a UDA campaign rally.

The photos elicited mixed reactions from netizens although they were rubbished as clout.

The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company director also shares a daughter with DJ Saint Kevin popularly known as DJ Saint.

