Inside Juliani, Lilian Nganga’s Private Wedding (Photos)

Rapper Julius Owino alias Juliani exchanged vows with former Machakos First Lady Lilian Nganga in an exquisite ceremony on Tuesday.

The low-key event was attended by not more than 50 guests among them human rights activist Boniface Mwangi and his wife, Njeri Mwangi.

Boniface was among Juliani’s groomsmen.

The wedding took place at Paradise Gardens in Kiambu and the reception at Kentwood Suites in Runda.

After the wedding ceremony, the couple took a Limo ride. The limo belongs to Golden Ring Limo luxury service.

After the ceremony the couple is said to have had a photoshoot around the water mass – manmade dam.

The decor was done by Picnics by Njoki who later shared videos from the church-like set up in the garden.

Njoki said she was happy to have served her clients to perfection.







Lilian, who is reportedly pregnant, was dressed in a baby pink flowing wedding gown while the groom donned a snow-white t-shirt with an ivory jacket, dark-colored pair of trousers, and white sneakers.

The Barua ya Ocampo crooner later flaunted his wedding band as he took pictures with the guests.

Juliani, sources told the Standard, surprised his wife with a performance. He joined the Untamed band on stage where he put on a show for his love.

“Juliani got carried away, he got emotional when the band started playing and decided to surprise his love by singing for her,” the daily quotes a source.

The couple started dating sometime around July when Lilian ended things with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

The break-up was tumultuous after Lilian accused the county boss of harassing her and threatening her life.

“Mutua, accompanied by his police guard, Martin Nzinghi arrived at my apartment parking lot at Kileleshwa, Nairobi, and without my knowledge or consent and using a spare key which he had legally obtained, drove way my personal motor vehicle KBY 186G- a car which had been fully registered in my name since 2014,” she said in November 2021.

She also alleged that her shares in Ndash Enterprises Ltd – the hotel company – were transferred without her consent. The company was named after her high school nickname, Ndash.

