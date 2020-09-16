Inquest Rules Out Foul Play In Death Of Former Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo

An inquest into the death of former Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo has ruled out foul play into his sudden demise seven years ago.

In a ruling dated Tuesday, September 15, Senior resident Magistrate B Bartoo ordered closure of the matter saying there is no evidence of any cover-up.

“It is indeed sad that we lost a dedicated servant to the republic in the manner as it may. I have evaluated all the evidence presented to court through this inquest and I am in agreement with the state that there is no evidence pointing to any person(s) having a hand in the cause of death of the late Hon Mtula Kilonzo,” the magistrate ruled.

Kilonzo was found dead in his bed at Kwa Kyelu Ranch on April 27, 2013, by his workers.

A report released by the government revealed that the lawyer died of massive bleeding caused by high blood pressure.

The lawyer’s family led by his son Mutula Kilonzo Junior treated his death with suspicion indicating that he was eliminated.

While testifying in September 2017, Mutula Kilonzo Junior told a Machakos Court that the death of his father was a “well-organized elimination in collaboration with workers or persons close to him or both – which was followed by a massive cover up.”

“The family of the deceased and indeed many Kenyans treated this death with a lot of suspicions, it is important to note that there was no evidence presented pointing a finger to any individual, ” the magistrate added.

The magistrate noted that there was no evidence of cover up, especially because an independent pathologist, Dr Ian Galder from UK did not testify or send a report alluding to the alleged interference with the samples.

“I hereby order that this inquest in line with section 386 of the criminal procedure code be closed with no further police action unless any new evidence is unearthed,” the magistrate said.

About 15 witnesses testified in the inquest. They included the late Kilonzo’s employees and family, together with doctors and police officers who rushed into his expansive ranch when he was found dead.

