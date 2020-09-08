Innocent Simiyu Returns As Shujaa Coach

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has reappointed Innocent Simiyu as the new Kenya national rugby sevens team, Shujaa, coach on a two-year contract.

Simiyu, who handled the team for two seasons between 2016 and 2017, replaces New Zealander Paul Feeney, who ditched the team citing COVID-19 pandemic.

He will appoint his backroom staff to help him prepare the team ahead of the World Rugby Sevens series.

“The Kenya Rugby Union is excited to announce the appointment of Innocent Simiyu as the Head Coach of the Kenya 7s Team. His assignment starts on 1st October 2020,” said KRU.

“The appointment of Simiyu comes after an intensive interview process last month in which he topped a shortlist of four candidates Simiyu, Dennis Mwanja, Paul Murunga and Nick Wakley. He was unanimously selected by the panel as the best candidate to lead.”

Read: Legendary Edward Rombo Appointed First Kenya Rugby League Head Coach

Dubai, Cape Town, Hamilton and Sydney 7s legs have already been cancelled. Only six legs remain in the 2020/21 season that will conclude with Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan.

During his time as the head coach, Kenya 7s finished 12th at the HSBC World Sevens Series with 63 points in 2017. They reached back to back finals at Vancouver and Hong Kong 7s.

In 2018, under his watch, Kenya finished eighth with a record 104 points, surpassing the century point barrier for the first time ever.

He would, however, be sacked on June 21, 2018 four weeks to the World Cup due to Paris Fiasco that saw Kenya 7s players mask off sponsor’s name. He was shown the door for taking full responsibility of the happenings in Paris but was soon to be reinstated after Government’s intervention.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu