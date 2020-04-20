Ex-Player Innocent Mutiso Dismisses Sam Nyamweya’s Quest For FKF Presidency

Former Harambee Stars winger Innocent Mutiso has poured cold water on Sam Nyamweya’s quest to regain Football Kenya Federation (FKF) leadership saying he has nothing new to offer.

Nyamweya, who previously served as the federation’s general secretary and president announced Sunday he would go for the top job in the forthcoming elections.

But Mutiso feels the present regime led by Nick Mwendwa deserves another term of office to finish the work they started.

“Nyamwea has been there before as general secretary and chairman and did nothing, he has nothing new to offer,” the former Mathare United and Gor Mahia player said.

He called out Nyamweya for double speak in claiming that if elected he would work closely with players’ body.

“In his submission to run this term he said that he would work with the footballers association yet he threatened me when I was chairman of the players association.”

Mutiso further dismissed Nyamweya’s pledge to develop women’s football, saying that during his tenure Women’s Premier League was non existent.

“It’s kind of ironical, he touched on the Women’s league yet it was non existent in the latter years of his term.”

He hailed Nick’s leadership for taking players’ welfare seriously.

“The current regime is not perfect but has righted alot of wrongs from previous regimes, if there was a time I would have liked to play for the national team is currently, I envy them, the current regime is on the right track even though they still have a lot to do.

I would give them another term in the spirit of consistency and continuity to realize the 1st term’s aspirations.”

“In the spirit of inclusivity I would like the current regime to work more with former footballers in every region for the development of the game,” Mutiso added.

Nyamweya pulled out of 2016 elections at the last minute, leaving Mwendwa to sweep the floor clean with Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier.

Apart from Sam Nyamweya, Bonface Osano, a sports writer has also declared intention to vie for the top seat.

