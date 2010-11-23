InMobi: 69% of African Consumers Embracing Mobile Advertising

InMobi which is just the world’s fastest if not the largest growing mobile ad network, has announced some interesting findings from its landmark study “A Global Consumer View of Mobile Advertising”.

The survey was done in partnership with digital marketing intelligence agency, ComScore. Over 2,500 consumers in South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria and discussed overall comfort with mobile ads, perceived benefits, willingness to have ads, and interest in major brands across four categories of automotive, travel, consumer electronics and entertainment.

James Lamberti, VP Global Research & Marketing at InMobi said, “Africans are among the most progressive in the world when it comes to mobile advertising and clearly ahead of consumers in Europe and the US when it comes to adoption. As smart phone technology, 3G networks and cost effective data plans take hold on the continent, a healthy market today becomes an explosive market in the future.”

African consumers have majorly embraced mobile as the primary screen in their lives due to the logistics and economic nightmare of accessing PCs in the continent. Stephen Newton, VP & Managing Director, Africa at InMobi says “Publishers in Africa have a tremendous opportunity to improve the consumer experience by providing local content and grow their business simultaneously,”

Key Findings and Implications Include

• Fact: 69% of Africans are very or somewhat comfortable with mobile advertising. This is the highest in world with the US and Europe at only 61%.

• Implication: African publishers have a tremendous opportunity to capitalise on this consumer interest in mobile. Early movers will grab massive share ahead of competitors in this channel.

• Fact: In general men are more accepting of mobile ads (76%) than women (63%), yet women in Africa rank well ahead of the US and EU at 53%.

• Implication: Mobile is an empowering and personal place for women to connect to the world, to each other, and to publishers and advertisers. Mobile offers a prime opportunity to connect with African women.

• Consumers view “helping me find new information “as the #1 benefit (45%) of mobile advertising, This is 12 pts higher than the next most valuable attribute. “entertain me”. Attributes related to free goods and cost savings ranked much further down the list.

• Implication: Major brands should run large burst campaigns to support new product or new feature introductions. Early adopters will be rewarded with a nearly 100% share of voice in addition to the other benefits consumers mentioned.

• In exchange for mobile ads on their phone, consumers prefer a relevant message (57%) over 10% savings on the phone bill (55%) or free content (49%).

• Implication: Advertisers need to offer genuine value in the creative and the content of their mobile advertising. Free content or discount campaigns will not suffice to exploit the full value of the opportunity.

• Fact: The most appealing calls to action for consumers included click to call (30%), Viral or Social Media (24%) and then content, search, and purchase at 20%.

• Implication: Creative agencies must reinvent their approach to digital considering mobile. Content and search heavy approaches (like the fixed web) will fail to deliver ROI. Mobile creative must link to the consumer use of the device – mainly calls and social media.

InMobi provides advertisers and publishers a display mobile advertising platform reaching 50 million Africans through nearly 3 Billion ad impressions monthly. The company recognised the need to provide the mobile industry a data-driven, distinctly African consumer perspective on the state of mobile advertising. This includes focus on Kenya which continues to emerge as one of most progressive mobile countries in the world with 74% of both men and women highly accepting of mobile advertising compared to 64% of men and 57% of women globally.

What do you think of thee findings? You agree with them? Leave your comments below.