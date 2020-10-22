LinkedIn Stories Feature Goes Live For All Users

LinkedIn has officially rolled out its Stories feature globally, allowing users to publish photos and short videos on the mobile app.

Just like Stories works on Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp, the new feature allows users to share their videos and photos for 24 hours. You can also mention accounts, add text overlays, post a question or add stickers to your stories.

Published stories appear on the bubbles at the top of the LinkedIn feed. To view, tap on the story to display on a full-screen 9:16 format. Viewers can then send a direct message or initiate quick casual conversations on the platform.

Read: LinkedIn Integrates Zoom, Teams on its Messenger App

‘’We wanted to give you an easy way to share what’s happening in your professional life. As Stories are shared for 24 hours, we see this as a great option for you to use to express professional moments with your LinkedIn network without worrying that the content is permanently attached to your profile’’ the company said in a blog post.

‘’Based on what we’ve heard from our members during our testing across the globe, the stories that resonate well are professional in nature, and make it easy for a response – for example, you could share a unique perspective from your work day, ask a question to your network, share insights on timely breaking news, walk through a product demo or teach others a skill. ‘’ the company says.

To post a story on your LinkedIn account, open the app and touch the circle with your photo and a plus sign in the upper left corner to open the camera. You can upload photos and videos or record directly using the app camera.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu