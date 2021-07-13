Injury on Tecra’s Head Inconsistent with Normal Fall – Lamu Doctor Testifies

Tecra Muigai had a severe cut on the head unlikely to result from a fall, a Lamu doctor has told a Nairobi court.

Appearing before Milimani Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul on Tuesday, doctor Barack Mohammed Mubarak who attended to the deceased at a Lamu hospital said she had a fracture of the temporal lobe.

The temporal lobe is one of the four major lobes of the cerebral cortex. It is the lower lobe of the cortex, sitting close to ear level within the skull. It is largely responsible for creating and preserving both conscious and long-term memory.

“There was a cut on her head which does not depict a normal fall. The cut could have been from an external object’s impact,” the medic testified.

He also told the court that there were blood stains on her clothes and bedding. The ear was covered with cotton wool to stop bleeding, he said.

“The ear was covered with cotton wool. I removed it and there was active bleeding. There were no external clinical findings that indicated severe head injuries,” Mubarak added.

At around 5 pm on April 23, he recounted receiving a CT scan report that indicated a serious head injury. The inquest also heard that Tecra was intoxicated.

When she arrived at the medical facility, she was still conscious but could not communicate, the medic told Abdul.

“The patient was not in a position to give her history. She was alert but not able to communicate,” the court heard.

The doctor also noted that preliminary reports showed that her injuries were not consistent with a normal fall.

“From an initial assessment it did not appear like it was a normal fall on the stairs. If it was a normal fall there would be bruises as there were no observations of the bruises,” he continued.

Tecra’s lover, Omar Lali who was initially charged with murder is set to testify after the court summoned him to appear in person.

