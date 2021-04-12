Iniesta Welcomes Harambee Stars Winger Ayub Timbe At Vissel Kobe

Kenyan international Ayub Timbe was on Sunday officially introduced to his new club Vissel Kobe’s fans before their game against Shimizu S-Plus at the Noevir Stadium in Kobe.

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta posted a welcome message for him on Instagram.

Andreas Iniesta has welcomed the best winger in the world @MasikaAyub to Vissel Kobe. pic.twitter.com/3hK2MfZvzv — Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) April 11, 2021

Timbe has finally managed to travel to Japan and finished his mandatory quarantine period after signing for the club on February 28.

The speedy winger has been without a club since leaving Beijing Renhe once his loan deal with English Championship side Beijing Renhe came to an end.

Timbe hopes to resuscitate himself in Japan, following in the footsteps of striker Michael Olunga who made a name after two and a half seasons with Kashiwa Reysol.

The winger will become the second Kenyan in the Japanese top tier J-League with striker Ismael Dunga having signed for Sagan Tosu.

With a new club and a chance of game time, Timbe might play his way back to the national team, having been overlooked by head coach Jacob Mulee for the last two matches due to lack of match fitness.

