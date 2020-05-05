Influential Personalities Turn To Virtual Marathons To Raise Money for Charity

The Covid-19 pandemic created a global crisis that saw many borders closed and activities reduced almost to a standstill.

However, the internet continues to keep things abuzz and everyday a new innovation is made to circumvent some of life’s necessities. Recently, 26 UK ambassadors and High Commissioners united in a virtual marathon to raise money for various charities to support some vulnerable cases as they respond to the Coronavirus.

Due to the current lockdowns that have been imposed in the UK, Kenya and many countries worldwide, some of the runners were not able to leave their homes but instead ran in their garden in a show of unity with the rest heads of missions. They came up with innovative stand-ins which were used as a baton and participated in the virtual marathon; some, together with their families.

This year, most sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed. Bobby Hoye was looking forward to run in the Ironman Triathlon and the New Jersey Marathon in April. Since that did not happen, Bobby decided to turn the negative into a positive by running 26.2 miles on a treadmill in his bedroom. He used the virtual marathon to raise money for his State’s health Care workers. He was able to raise about $5,500 (approximately Ksh550,000).

Read: Ulinzi Stars Chairman Erick Oloo Promoted To Colonel Rank

The Canadian Calgary Marathon organisers also announced that it will go virtual this year. The event had initially been cancelled, but with the uncertainty in the future, the organizers opted for a virtual marathon instead.

More than 13,000 runners from 43 states and five countries signed up for and participated in the virtual Pittsburgh marathon.

Most of the virtual marathons have been used to raise funds for different cases including the Coronavirus pandemic. Although there are no crowds to cheer and no scenic views, many runners are committed through the various causes that they run for.

Health issues are also at the fore especially during this period when most gyms are closed. Most people are using various apps for home work out and healthy eating. Apart from that, taking part in entertaining and challenging tasks such as running a marathon is bound to keep you busy and entertained.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu