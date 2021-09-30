Inflation Rate Hits Record High In 18 Months

The inflation rate has risen to 6.91 percent in September 2021, the highest since February 2020 driven by increased food and fuel prices.

This is according to the latest data released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) on Thursday, September 30.

“This was mainly driven by rise in prices of commodities under: food and non-alcoholic beverages (10.63 percent); transport (9.21 percent); and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (6.08 percent) between September 2020 and September 2021,” said KNBS.

The consumer price index increased by 0.32 percent from an index of 115.710 in August 2021 to 116.077 in September 2021.

The month-to-month food and non-alcoholic drinks’ index increased by 0.11 percent between August 2021 and September 2021.

“This was mainly attributed to increase in prices of some food items, which outweighed the decrease in prices of others,” added KNBS.

Relative to August 2021, prices of carrots, oranges and cabbages increased by 3.25, 2.43 and 2.10 percent, respectively. In contrast, prices of tomatoes, maize flour (sifted) and spinach decreased by 2.30, 0.99 and 0.83 percent, respectively.







