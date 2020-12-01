Inflation In November Hits 5.5 Percent, Highest In Seven Months

The cost of living in November shot to a seven-month high of 5.46 per cent from 4.84 per cent in October.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the inflation was hinged to higher food costs, even as businesses recover from the effects of Covid-19.

“This was a net effect of increase in prices of several food items which outweighed decreases in the prices of others,” said KNBS.

Among the food items whose costs increased include milk with a 500 milliliters pack being priced at Ksh49 from Ksh48 last month. A kilo of tomatoes retailed at an average of Ksh86 from Ksh85 in October while wheat flour costs rose by a shilling to Ksh119 for a 2-kilogram pack.

Read: KRA Suspends Nairobi Women’s Hospital From Its List Of Healthcare Providers Over Cost Inflation Claims

The cost of maize flour did not change with a kilo going for Ksh50 for loose flour while sifted flour cost Ksh115 for a two-kilogram pack.

Housing, electricity and gas costs rose marginally by 0.07 per cent.

December festivities which largely feature even higher costs especially fare prices are set to see inflation a notch higher.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu