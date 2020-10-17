Infinix Note 8 and Note 8i Specs

Infinix Note 8 and Note 8i have been unveiled in Kenya officially. The Note 8i is considered a more affordable option of the two phones, although their features differ lightly.

For starters, both phones run on Mediatek Helio G80 Chipset. The Note 8 features a 6.95″ display with a resolution of 720×1640 pixels. The phone runs on an octa-core processor with the Android 10 Operating system. It has 128 GB memory with 6GB RAM.

It features a quad 4 camera with 64 MP on the main camera, 2MP Macro camera, 2MP depth and 2MP AI Lens. The phone also has a dual front facing selfie camera of 16MP on the main camera and 2MP Macro cam.

Read: Infinix HOT 10 Now in Kenya; Here Is What To Expect

The Infinix Note 8 has a 5200mAh battery that charges at 18W. It comes in Gray, Blue and Green colours.

The Infinix Note 8i differs in a few aspects with a slightly smaller display screen of 6.78″.Its rear quad camera has a 48MP main camera and it loses the secondary selfie camera for a 8MP primary unit.Otherwise, everything else remains the same, including the phone colours.

The phones are expected to be available for sale soon. It is already availble for preorder in several online outlets.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu