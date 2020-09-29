Infinix HOT 10 Now in Kenya; Here Is What To Expect

Infinix HOT 10 is now available in the Kenya, just a few months after the HOT 9 series debuted in the market. The HOT 10 series comes in two models; The Infinix HOT 10 and The Infinix HOT 10 LITE.

The HOT 10 stands out in the HOT series due to its new Helio G70 Processor and the new RAM and storage options. The phone features a 6.78 inch display with a 720×1640 resolution .

As for the design, the phone has a punching hole design for the front 8MP camera while the back features a 16MP Quad camera setup.

According to Infinix, the new Helios G70 processor offers users more stability and fluency giving them afeeling of “extreme speed.”

“The new chip gives the HOT 10 a 123% upgrade on single CPU frequency and a 64% upgrade on the Multi CPU frequency compared to the previous HOT version.” Infinix says.

A notable feature on the phone is its huge in-built 5200mAh battery. Ironically, the HOT 10 is just 9mm thin. According to Infix, the battery is able to maintain about 80% charge with over 800 charge-discharge circulations. This translates to about 2 to 3 years of use, meaning you will still be able to get long life on your battery after three years.

The HOT 10 will come with varying models based on the RAM and the storage. The most basic has 3GB of RAM with a memory of 64GB. There’s also a model with 4GB RAM with 64GB memory, another with the same 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, and another with 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

The HOT 10 LITE will compete with many other phones under Sh10,000 with similar specs.

The HOT 10 LITE features a 6.78 HD+ display, a Helio A20 Processor, a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging, 8MP Front camera, 13MP Triple rear cameras, and either 2GB RAM with 32GB memory or or 3GB RAM with 64GB memory.

Both devices come with XOS 7 and Android 10.

“XOS7.0 features a new visual design with trendy and rich colour to enhance excellent user experience. It is not only combined with intelligent features such as Smart Scanner, Ear-sensor Receiver, Ulife etc., but also boasts outstanding performance and the latest native Android features.” Infinix Kenya’s Brand Manager, Mike Zhang, said.

The Infinix HOT 10 is expected to be available for sale in a few weeks with the HOT 10 retailing at Sh13,999 and the HOT 10 LITE at Sh10,499.

