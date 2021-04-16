Infinix Emerges Winner in World-Renowned 2021 iF Design Award

Mobile phone manufacturer, Infinix, emerged the winner in this year’s iF Design Award, the world-renowned design. The Infinix Zero 8 scooped the best discipline Product in the Telecommunication category.

The iF DESIGN AWARD is an annual event organized by the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH.

Zero is Infinix’s flagship brand, with Zero 8 being the latest model in the series. The smartphone is designed with tastefully selected premium materials combining glass, metal and polycarbonate.

Read: Infinix Note 8 and Note 8i Specs

The Zero 8 features a 6.85″FHD+ Smooth display. It has ultra-night & ultra-wide-angle cameras and Helio G90T+8GB RAM. The phone also allows for 33W supercharging, and multi-dimensional liquid cooling technology. The exquisite design is finished with minimalist yet tasty gem cut surfaces.

The 98 member jury, comprising of experts from around the world were all wowed by the design.The annual event attracted over 10,000 entries from 52 countries.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu