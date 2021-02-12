Infighting Within LSK Leaves Employees Without Pay

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) employees are yet to receive their salaries for three months as suspended society President Nelson Havi continues to fight with eight council members.

In a letter dated February 9, the council members have said that vice president Caroline Kamende has declined to sign off on the payments that have been pending since January 27.

The eight members are George Omwansa, treasure Bernhard Kipkoech, Faith Odhiambo, Aluso Ingati, Ndinda Kinyili, Riziki Emukule, Beth Michoma and Carolyne Mutheu.

Read: Last Month’s LSK Meeting Resolutions Suspended By Court, Axed Officials Reinstated

The above mentioned persons were suspended through a vote during the society’s SGM on January 18.

They would later move to court and have their suspension lifted.

At the same time, Havi obtained a court order compelling the society’s banker, Standard Chartered Bank, to allow two signatories instead of three or four as is required.

According to Havi, the list of signatories had changed.

Read Also: Eight LSK Council Members Suspended In Chaotic Meeting

With two conflicting rulings in place, Havi instructed the bank not to allow access to the society’s finances until a resolution is reached.

As such, the 39 full-time employees at the society are yet to receive their monies. The delay, they say, has seen them neglect their financial responsibilities.

“Staff members [of the society] are unable to meet their financial obligations including payment of rent, school fees and loan repayments.

Read Also: Motion Filed To Impeach LSK President Nelson Havi

“It is disheartening to receive a call from staff members whose children have been chased from school due to unpaid school fees and houses been locked due to unpaid rent,” the council members said.

Kamende who is the acting president and chairperson of the council’s staff and finance committee, the council said, continues to drag her feet on approving the payments since November.

She cites different excuses among them, “been blocked from accessing the bank’s online portal which information you knew or ought to have known to be untrue.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu