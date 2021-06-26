Inferno At Tengecha Girls High School In Kericho Leaves Two Dormitories In Ashes

Two dormitories at Tengecha Girls High School have been burnt with property of unknown value destroyed after a Saturday morning inferno.

The incident has been confirmed by Daniel Kosgey, the Kapkatet location chief who further revealed that the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Following the inferno, two dormitories hosting the capacities of 30 and 50 students have been destroyed with belongings burnt to ashes.

No casualties have been recorded although students’ belongings in the two dormitories could not be salvaged.

Consequently, learning activities are ongoing with the school management finding a way forward to address the same.

Earlier this year, cases of arson in schools had spiked with the Education stakeholders linking it to indiscipline among students.

In January, Education CS George Magoha instructed teachers not to allow students to enter into schools with small-bottle sanitizers following increased arson cases in schools.

This, the CS noted was because students were using alcohol-infused sanitizers to set dormitories ablaze.

“I want to tell teachers that they must not allow small-bottle sanitizers into schools. If any child has a portable sanitizer, it should be taken and kept and given when the child is leaving school. We have already seen that a fire was started using a sanitizer in one of the schools.” Magoha said.

