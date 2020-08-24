2-month-old Infant Among 193 New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed In Kenya

193 more people have tested for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country from 3,381 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The number of infections confirmed in the country now stands at 32,557.

Of the 193 cases, 137 are male and 56 are female. The youngest patient is a 2-month-old infant and the oldest is aged 87 years.

All the new cases were Kenyans except three.

Speaking on Monday during the daily Covid-19 briefing, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Rashid Aman said six more people have succumbed to the disease raising Covid-19 death toll in the country to 554.

225 more patients have recovered from Covid-19. The number of recoveries recorded in the country now stands at 18,895.

A total of 188 of those who were declared cured were from the home-based programme, while 37 were discharged from various health facilities.

Addressing journalists during today’s briefing, Health Director-General, Dr Patrick Amoth, said that the next two to three weeks will be critical in establishing whether the country has flattened the curve.

Distribution of new cases

The 193 new cases are distribted in the counties as follows: Nairobi 78, Embu 24, Garissa 21, Kiambu 18, Nyeri 13, Mombasa 10, Samburu 6, Murang’a 5, Lamu 4, Kajiado 3, Trans Nzoia 2, Kilifi 2, Machakos, Isiolo, Tharaka Nithi ,Meru, Nyandarua, Uasin Gishu and Nakuru all had one case each.

The 78 cases in Nairobi are from Kamukunji 9, Embakasi East, Langata and Makadara 7 cases each, Dagoretti North and Embakasi South 6 cases each, Embakasi West, Kasarani and Kibra 4 cases each, Embakasi North Roysambu Ruaraka and Starehe had 3 cases each, Dagoretti South and Embakasi Central 2 cases each while Mathare had one case.

