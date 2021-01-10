Indonesian Plane Crash: Body Parts Recovered As Hopes For Survivors Diminish

Search efforts for missing Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 that crashed in Indonesia have resulted into recovery of human body parts and a bag belonging to a passenger, the authorities have said.

According to reports by AFP, flotilla of warships, helicopters and divers were deployed off the Java Sea Coast in rescue efforts.

The plane took a nosedive just four minutes after take-off from the Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Jakarta on Saturday.

“As of this morning, we’ve received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts,” Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus said.

Read: Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Flight Loses Contact After Taking Off From Jakarta

The plane was carrying sixty-two passengers and crew were on board, including 10 children, all Indonesians.

The plane was on a 90-minute journey to Pontianak city on Indonesia’s section of Borneo Island.

The plane had attained a height of 11,000 feet (3,350 metres) before dropping suddenly to 250 feet then losing contact with air traffic control.

In October 2018, 189 people were killed when a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX jet slammed into the Java Sea about 12 minutes after take-off from Jakarta.

